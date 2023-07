COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several search warrants resulted in the arrest of four men and the seizure of over $588,000 worth of drugs, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO says the following was seized:

6.6 ounces of Methamphetamine (with an estimated street value of $18,710.00)

10.4 ounces of Cocaine (with an estimated street value of $29,483.00)

119.39 Pounds of Marijuana (with an estimated street value of $541,543.00)

7 handguns

1 Mini Draco rifle

$34,869.57 in US Currency

The following arrests were made:

Marquez Rutherford:

– Trafficking Cocaine

– Trafficking Methamphetamine

– Trafficking Marijuana

– Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

– Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

– Possession of Drug Related Objects



-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of Firearm During commission of a Crime

-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Possession of Drug Related Objects



-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Drug Related Objects



-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Drug Related Objects

All four men were taken to Muscogee County Jail without incident.