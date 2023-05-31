UPDATE 5/31/23 10:23 a.m.: The Columbus Police Department shared new details on an overnight shooting.

Police were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday after the victims were hospitalized.

Both victims are in critical condition at this time, according to CPD.

WRBL will keep you updated.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the area of Bismark Dr. and Buena Vista Road. Police say the shooting left two individuals injured.

There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

