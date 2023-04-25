COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The adoption center of Paws Humane Society will be extending their hours of operation to Sunday afternoons.

The adoption center’s current hours include Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting on May 7, the center will be open to the public on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know you are busy and we don’t want that to stop you from being able to adopt a shelter pet! Come by ANY day of the week and see the amazing shelter pets waiting for their forever homes.”

– Paws Humane Society

To find out more, visit https://pawshumane.org/.