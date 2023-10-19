COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man authorities deemed to be a “serial arsonist” was sentenced to 10 years after accepting a plea bargain, according to Columbus Fire & EMS.

Jimmy Geddis, Jr., was arrested on Aug. 11 in connection to a string of fires in the Victory Drive area from June to July.

On Oct. 17, Geddis accepted a plea deal in connection to his eight felony charges. The bargain agreement sentenced him to 10 years, with two mandatory years to be served in prison.

There is no further information at this time.