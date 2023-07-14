COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A server and customer were injured after a vehicle crashed into a breakfast restaurant near Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus on Friday morning.

A silver SUV drove into Breakfast at First Watch around 8:58 a.m., according to the restaurant’s operations manager.

The operations manager told WRBL one of the restaurant’s servers was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a table. A customer was also injured.

The senior driver and passenger were not injured.

In 2016, a driver crashed into the same building when it was “The Egg & I” restaurant.