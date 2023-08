COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An overnight shooting in Columbus has injured one person, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say they were called out to the shooting at 12:48 a.m. near 12th Ave. and 18th St.

An 18-year-old man was injured. There is no word on his condition at this time.

WRBL will update this article with new information as it becomes available.