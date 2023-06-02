COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Five men were placed in custody after Columbus police responded to gunfire on Friday afternoon.

Police say shots were fired at a home on Green Forest Drive. Shortly after, officers pulled the suspect vehicle over during a traffic stop.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested all five adult male occupants.

Five firearms with magazines and two grams of marijuana were seized, according to police. CPD confirms Glock switches were on two of the handguns.

No injuries have been reported.