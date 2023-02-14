COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — W. C. Bradley Co. is announcing a leadership transition at its Columbus-based outdoor cooking company, “Char-Broil.”

Tom Penner is taking over as Char-Broil’s President and Chief Executive Officer. This leaves Penner in charge of all commercial operation nationally and internationally outside of Europe. Penner’s responsibilities include revenue activity, product development, marketing, sales and all brands in the portfolio.

Before this, Penner held various senior executive positions for numerous consumer goods and private equity companies. His background focuses on global brand companies and general management

Penner has an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel College. He lives in Columbus with his wife and he has two children.