COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a press conference on Monday following the announcement of an interim police chief last Friday.

CPD says both Mayor Skip Henderson and Columbus Police Interim Chief Stoney Mathis will be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. on May 8 in the in the Basement Training Room of the Public Safety Building.

