COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On April 28, WRBL News 3 aired a special addressing gang violence in our viewing area.
You can watch that entire special, separated in to three parts, in the videos below.
by: Simone Gibson, Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
by: Simone Gibson, Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On April 28, WRBL News 3 aired a special addressing gang violence in our viewing area.
You can watch that entire special, separated in to three parts, in the videos below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now