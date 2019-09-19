16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Stabbed During Brawl Outside Strip Mall On Long Island

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — What started as a fight over a girl ended in tragedy.

Nassau County police are reviewing videos of a brawl looking for suspects responsible for the murder of a teenager.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was a senior at Oceanside High School. On Tuesday, his family was planning his funeral, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

There was a heart-wrenching plea for justice from Keyanna Morris, the victim’s sister, as she held up a picture of her brother, who looked so happy just weeks before starting a new school.

“Everyone loved him and he loved everyone,” Keyanna said. “He was amazing.”

Khaseen died during a senseless brawl caught on cellphone video by some of the 50 or more teens gathered at an Oceanside strip mall after school on Monday in what police said was a prearranged fist fight after he was seen with another boy’s girlfriend.

Police said Khaseen was threatened he better be there, then set upon by six or seven teens from another school district. He was stabbed once in the chest and later died.

Detectives had a warning for witnesses that have not yet come forward.

“If you are not a part and parcel of murder of Khaseen Morris, now is the time to get in touch with us and let us know who did this and why,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

“The girl wanted him to walk her home and he was like okay,” Keyanna Morris said. “This girl played a game and tried to get her ex-boyfriend jealous and said somebody else walked me home.”

There was shock and disgust at Oceanside High School that so many kids stood around and just shot video.

“They videoed his death instead of helping him. This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious,” Fitzpatrick said.

“These kids, they have no humanity,” parent Jasmine Ortiz said.

“They moved here to give their family a better life. Poor young life gone too young,” parent Domenica Califano added.

The family had just moved from nearby Freeport for a fresh start.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless tragedy,” Oceanside Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis S. Harrington said. “Tragedies like this have to constantly remind us to be kind and caring people.”

Police said they know who they are looking for. They are asking any other kids with cellphone video do the right thing and come forward.

Another teen suffered a fractured arm and head injuries in the brawl.