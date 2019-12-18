2 missing Florida siblings found safe, Amber Alert canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX-CBS)— Jacksonville siblings Braxton and Bri’ya Williams, who had not been seen since Sunday morning and were the subject of an Amber Alert, were found safe in woods near their home on Tuesday afternoon.

The following are the latest updates in the case:

UPDATE, 12/17/2019, 5:45 p.m.: Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said after 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams were found by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel, they were happy and talkative.

The rescuers gave the kids candy and water — but they were hungry and said they wanted a cheese pizza. The rescuers were more than happy to oblige, chipping in to get the kids a cheese pizza.

Sheriff Williams said one of the rescue team members heard children talking and found them in a dilapidated pump house/fort area in the woods — not far from their home in Paradise Village. Sheriff Williams believes the kids just wandered off and were likely alone the entire time.

UPDATE 12/17/2019 4:00 P.M.- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has officially cancelled the AMBER Alert for missing siblings Braxton and Bri’ya Williams.

Both children were found safe in the woods not far from their home on Tuesday afternoon, three Action News Jax sources say.

Missing siblings Braxton and Bri’ya Williams have been missing since Sunday morning — 3 days ago.

More than 150 investigators have been searching for the children. Police searched 20 plus bodies of water, over 400 homes and neighbors’ surveillance videos.

A woman who said she is the mother’s cousin said she was at the scene where the children were found. She told Action News Jax reporter Elizabeth Pace that she saw searchers celebrating and when she asked them what was happening they told her that the children were found safe. She said that she didn’t get to see the children, but search and rescue told her the children were safe.