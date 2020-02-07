2 people suffer minor injuries after car goes into water in Surfside Beach, utility pole knocked over

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a car went into the water and a utility pole was knocked over in Surfside Beach.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the SC Dept. of Public Safety are on scene of a crash involving two vehicles at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass, according to HCFR. Utility and towing crews are also on scene.
HCFR said a utility pole “was taken down” and a vehicle went in flood water in the area.
The occupant was out of the vehicle before HCFR arrived on scene.
