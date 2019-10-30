3 children killed in house fire in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – An early morning fire that engulfed a home in the Michigan capital has killed three children, left a fourth in critical condition and injured three more people.

The names of the deceased children are: 8-year-old Juan Zavala , 5-year-old Ramiro Zavala and 3-year-old Manolo Zavala.

WLNS reports the deadly fire started on the first floor. It was accidental and possibly electrical in nature according to Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in north Lansing at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say relatives told firefighters that three children were trapped inside. First responders rescued the children and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Authorities say a 5-year-old child is in critical condition and a 31-year-old man is being treated at the University of Michigan Burn Center. A 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old are stable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.