Murder defendant cuts his own throat during trial

SALINE COUNTY, NE (CNN)- A Nebraska murder trial erupted in chaos Monday morning after the accused suspect cut himself in court.

It was pandemonium in the Saline County courtroom on day six of the Aubrey Trail trial.

The accused killer of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe cut his own throat in court Monday morning, as prosecution was calling its next witness.

Members of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office swarmed Trail as he swiped at his neck with an unknown object. He was transported by ambulance to a local medical center.

Court went back in session at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Judge Vicky Johnson announced Trail was in custody and ordered that he be handcuffed for the remainder of his trial appearances.

She told jurors to disregard Trail’s outburst and not consider it as evidence in the case.

