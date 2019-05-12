Airline pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to give California officials two weeks to sort out competing proposals to seize control of Pacific Gas & Electric and pull the utility out of a bankruptcy tied to billions in wildfire claims.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali's decision came after lawyers for Gov. Gavin Newsom and state regulators requested the time to consider the best plan and keep PG&E Corp. on track to resolve its bankruptcy case by next June.