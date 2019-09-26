Airport Worker Arrested after allegedly walking off with bag with $300k

NEW YORK (CBS NewYork) – A airport ramp worker in New York is under arrest after he allegedly walked off with a bag filled with $300,000 in cash.

The cash was delivered by armored car to John F. Kennedy International Airport and was destined for Miami.

The worker allegedly grabbed a single bag of the cash as it was being loaded onto a plane Tuesday, sources told CBS2.

Sources told CBS News the suspect is Quincey Thorp, and he was arrested by the FBI Thursday in Brooklyn.

The cash is still missing, sources said.

The Delta Airlines employee faces federal charges and will be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Thursday afternoon.

“The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members. We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own,” Delta Airlines said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time JFK Airport has been involved in a high-profile heist.

Nearly $6 million was stolen from the New York travel hub during the infamous Lufthansa Heist in 1978. At the time, it was the largest cash robbery ever committed in U.S. history.