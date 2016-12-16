American high school students rank below average in math

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – The latest round of international testing shows American 15-year-old high school students score below average in math in comparison to other countries.

South Lenoir High School math teacher Hope Woolard said she is not surprised.

“This is their first year at high school, so there are a lot of changes and a lot of extra responsibility that come with the high school,” Woolard said.

When it comes to math, she said she always hears the same thing: “I hate math. I’m not good at math. Math scares me…the parents come along and the parents say ‘I was terrible at math. They get it from me.’”

She wants to change that

“As a teacher, I want to make kids love math,” said Woolard. She said she is “just trying to keep their attention, trying to change things up. If you do the same thing every day you’ll lose them quickly.”

So she uses things like headphones, calculators and iPads.

“You can do everything on an iPad, but it’s easier to visualize it and to know what you’re doing with a teacher showing you,” said Katelynn Daughety, a South Lenoir High School student.

Daughety said she keeps her grades high so she can play sports.

“It’s just really confusing the way you have to put letter and numbers together,” Daughety said.

And asking her parents is not always helpful.

“They didn’t learn as much as we do now so some things they don’t know especially since it’s improved over the years,” said Daughety.

Woolard said although math is a hard subject for some she is confident with the right teacher anyone can succeed.