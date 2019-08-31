An active shooter is being reported in Odessa, Texas

UPDATE:

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Police say there multiple gunshot victims have been reported.

Police officials say the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.

A news conference is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Midland, police say one suspect is down

Police say there are multiple gunshot victims and possibly multiple gunshot victims have been reported.

