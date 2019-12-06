Boy brings classmates to adoption ceremony

Kent County, Mich (CNN) – A Michigan boy invited his entire kindergarten class to his adoption day ceremony.

Little 5-year-old Michael was dressed to the nines and could hardly sit still from the excitement. His class cheered him on by waving hearts during the ceremony.

Michael’s adoptive parents say after fostering Michael for a year, they knew he was the right fit for their family because he brings them so much joy. Michael has his forever family and no shortage of love all around him.

On top of a seemingly perfect day, he also got to meet Santa.

36 other kids were also adopted Thursday. It was all part of the 23rd annual adoption day in Kent county.