Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy following sex scandals

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of sexual abuse lawsuits.

The youth organization has filed for chapter 11 to “equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in scouting”, according to a spokesperson for the BSA.

The Boy Scouts of America has listed it’s assets between $1 billion and $10 billion and an estimated $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities.

Local Boy Scout councils are not filing for bankruptcy as they operate as legally separate and distinct organizations.