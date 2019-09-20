Bus crash leaves 4 dead, 30 injured near Utah national park

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (CBS News)–A tour bus crashed near a national park in southern Utah on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring 30 others, authorities told CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV.

The Utah Highway Patrol said 12 to 15 victims suffered “very” critical injuries, KUTV reported.

The bus hit a guard rail and rolled over near a highway rest stop about 7 miles from Bryce Canyon National Park. The road has since been closed.

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.