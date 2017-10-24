Bush’s mystery joke

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. — Former President George W. Bush cracked a mystery joke that got a lot of positive reaction on social media over the weekend.

It happened during the “One America Appeal” concert in Texas on Saturday.

As Former President Bill Clinton was delivering a speech, Bush leaned over and said something to Obama who visibly laughed.

It hasn’t been revealed exactly “what” the former presidents said. All five living former presidents attended the event and singer Lady Gaga made an appearance.

The concert raised $2 million for hurricane relief efforts.

