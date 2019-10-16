California students tackle classmate who pulled out gun at school, police say

(CBS News)–A freshman high school student in California was tackled to the ground by classmates on Tuesday after authorities said he brought an unloaded handgun to school, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The 14-year-old boy took out a small gun during metal shop class at La Habra High School in Orange County, authorities said.

“As far as we know at this point the gun was unloaded,” said Lt. Brian Miller. “Also, there was some type of a struggle between a couple students to get the gun away from this particular student.”

The campus was briefly placed on lockdown and police responded at approximately 9:35 a.m. The unnamed teen was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m.

Students told CBS Los Angeles the teen took out the gun in class, then pointed it at his classmates. Several wrestled him to the ground to seize the gun.

“I pick it up and I see that it’s a gun, and it has like a white handle,” one student, Dominic Carrillo, told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s kind of small, so I was just like, ‘Oh.’ So I jump up and I run, and I go to the desk and I put it down. And the teacher just didn’t know what to do.”

Police said the suspect was either showing off the gun or trying to sell it, CBS Los Angeles reports. It is unclear who owns the gun.