Cannabis Dispensaries to remain open in California

CALIFORNIA (CNN)-Cannabis dispensaries in parts of California are keeping their doors open as the state deals with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, the San Francisco mayor announced dispensaries in the city will remain open. The mayor compared the dispensaries to pharmacies… saying cannabis has medical uses that people rely on.

Other counties have announced– while bars and clubs must close during the outbreak– retail stores can remain open.

In those counties, cannabis dispensaries count as a retail establishments.

