Cat survives being in laundry wash cycle for 35 minutes

National
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn (CNN).– A Minnesota cat miraculously survived after sneaking into a washing machine — where it stayed for about an hour.

His owner, Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff, says she always makes sure none of her three cats are in the washer and dryer when she’s doing laundry.

But last week, she forgot — and Felix had somehow found his way inside the washer.

After finding him, the family rushed him to an emergency vet.

He temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs.

He’s doing better now, he can see again and has started eating, but he remains on oxygen.

The vets are expecting a full recovery.

Even so, Carroll-Kirchoff said she’ll never forgive herself and this is going to haunt her for the rest of her life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

