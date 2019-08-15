Caught on Camera: Possible tornado in New Richland, Minn.

NEW RICHLAND, Minn.(KEYC) – A severe thunderstorm turned serious very quickly for southern Minnesota residents Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Waseca Counties Tuesday afternoon.

Within a matter of minutes, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the three counties.

The storm was slow moving, bringing many funnel clouds with it as it travelled across Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca and Steele Counties.

Meteorologist Joshua Eckl was in the field and confirmed a funnel cloud touched down near the town of New Richland in Waseca County.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damage as a result of the severe weather at this time.