Chicago gang members found guilty in “execution” of 9-year-old child

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP)–A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with a promise of a juice box.

A clerk on Friday announced that jurors had found Corey Morgan guilty in the 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee.

The verdict comes after a separate jury convicted Morgan’s co-defendant, Dwright Boone-Doty.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang they believed responsible for killing Morgan’s brother and wounding Morgan’s mother.

They contended that Morgan, Boone-Doty and a third man who pleaded guilty last month singled out the boy for “execution” and that Boone-Doty killed the boy with a gun Morgan handed him.