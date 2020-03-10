Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

FILE–In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington. Lawyers in Connecticut, on Monday, June 17, 2019, allege conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them electronic files containing child pornography as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Infowars host by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn. and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Authorities in Texas say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff’s office, said Tuesday that the Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later.

Jones is being sued in Austin over claims that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

An attorney for Jones didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.