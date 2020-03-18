COVID-19: Wal-mart commits $25M to coronavirus response effort

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN)-Wal-mart and its foundation are committing 25-million dollars to support organizations responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says part of the funding will go toward strengthening the global public health response.

Five million will support efforts to help countries prevent, detect, and manage the virus. Ten million will go toward bolstering food security and the other ten million will go toward supporting the efforts in u-s and international communities.

The first grants are expected to be issued this week.