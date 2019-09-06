Crews Battle Tenaja Fire in California

MURRIETA,Ca (CBSLA) – In California, hundreds of people are under evacuation orders as firefighters struggled Thursday to deal with flare-ups from a brush fire which sparked Wednesday afternoon in the hillsides west of Murrieta.

The fire had grown to at least 2,000 acres and was only 7 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries and no structures had been destroyed.

Just after 2:15 p.m., new evacuation orders were issued for Montanya Place, Bonita Place, Belcara Place and Lone Oak Way in the city of Murrieta.

This was in addition to evacuations already in place for the communities of Copper Canyon South, south of Calle del Oso Oro, between Clinton Keith Road and Murrieta Creek Drive at Calle del Oso Oro.

All homes along Trails Circle in La Cresta were also under mandatory evacuation orders. In total, about 400 homes and 1,200 residents were under evacuation. The Murrieta Valley Unified School District closed all its schools Thursday.

CAL Fire Capt. Herrera Fernando said that weather conditions Thursday were unpredictable, which was creating a major challenge for fire crews. The fire was also burning in steep terrain that is hard to reach.

“Some areas we’re able to get on foot, and bring in some dozers, and then there’s areas that are just so steep that it’s gonna take some time for us to work into those areas and cut around there,” Herrera said Thursday.

The risk of high winds and lighting is also prompting officials to keep evacuations in place.

“We don’t want to open an area or lift any evacuations until we’re 100 percent certain that the fire, at least in those areas that are threatened, is pretty much contained,” Herrera said.

The blaze was first reported at 4:43 p.m. in the area of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road, according to the CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. Reports indicated a thunderstorm cell moved through the area just prior to the fire, but there was still no official word on a possible cause.

It started at 25 acres, and with the help of gusty winds, by 9 p.m. Wednesday it had erupted to 994 acres. There hasn’t been a fire in these canyons for more than 20 years, so there is a lot of fuel for the blaze, officials said.

“It was about 4 p.m., me and my brother walked outside because we heard the thunderstorm, and then I looked over and I saw the smoke, and it was just a little bit, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, there’s a little brush fire starting,’” Murrieta resident Keaghan Ward told CBS2. “And then it turned into this big thing…It was about 20 minutes, it turned really big.”

More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze Thursday with the help of six air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters, according to CAL Fire.

The following roads were also closed: Clinton Keith south of Avenida La Cresta, Avenida La Cresta South and Tenaja Road and Via Volcano.

An evacuation center was set up at Murrieta Mesa High School located at 24801 Monroe Ave. Small animals were being accepted there. Large animals could be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Ave., in San Jacinto. Horse trailers could be taken to the Los Alamos Sports Park.