Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder

DENVER (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit has been charged in the child’s death.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office says Leland Pankey was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased human in Caden McWilliams’ death.

Pankey, 39, is serving a state prison sentence on unrelated charges. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors charged the boy’s mother, Elisha Pankey, in January with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

According to court records released Thursday, Elisha Pankey told investigators in March that her husband kept McWilliams in a dog kennel for days before he died in July. His body was found in December.