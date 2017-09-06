Dash cam video shows woman escaping from handcuffs, steals police vehicle

National

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Texas police department has released video of a suspect who stole one their SUVs after being arrested and placed in the vehicle’s backseat.

Toscha Sponsler, 33, of Pollok, lead Lufkin Police Department officers on a 23 minute pursuit before the chase ended.

The suspect was initially taken into custody after a foot chase. She had been identified as a potential shoplifter.

After she was placed in the police vehicle, in-car dash cam shows Sponsler slipping from her handcuffs, climbing through a window and taking off with the SUV.

Throughout the chase, officers could see the woman reaching for the officer’s shotgun, which was mechanically locked to the vehicle, according to police.

Speeds in the chase reached 100 miles per hours.

