‘Dating Sunday’: The busiest day of the year for online dating is Jan. 5

If you’re single and your New Year’s resolution was to rev up the romance, then Sunday, Jan. 5 might be the best day to immerse yourself in dating apps.

Dubbed “Dating Sunday” or “Singles Sunday,” the superficial holiday is the busiest online dating day of the year, according to several dating apps and websites.

The date falls at the intersection of several cultural influences, making it “the perfect trifecta” for singles looking to find love, according to Julie Spira, a cyber-dating expert and author of “The Perils of Cyber-Dating.”

“You have people recovering from a breakup or who were down during the holidays, you have all those New Year’s resolutions, and you have the clock ticking down to Valentine’s Day,” Spira said. “It’s the first lonely holiday after the New Year.”

The date also falls toward the tail-end of “cuffing season,” where otherwise promiscuous adults seek to be tied down by a relationship. Young adults are often working during the weekdays and out socializing on Saturday, so Sundays tend to be the busiest day of the week for web dating throughout the year in general.

Spira said the informal single’s celebration has gained traction during the last decade as society shifted to embracing online dating culture.

The online dating platform Match (formerly Match.com) predicts an 80% increase in single people coming to the app on Sunday. The number of singles looking for love on that day has doubled in the past two years, the dating app reports.

Coffee Meets Bagel has seen a similar trend in early January, the matchmaking platform told Quartz. Tinder and Bumble also say there’s magic in the air on the first Sunday in January.