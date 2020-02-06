Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) - A man who was being attacked by two pit bulls was accidentally killed by a neighbor who tried to help Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

According to DA Andrea Harrington’s Office, Adams Police were called to 19 Bellevue Avenue around just after 12 p.m., for a reported mauling in progress. Officers and a K9 Unit arrived at an apartment to find two mature pit bulls, engaging in a “volatile confrontation.”