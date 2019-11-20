Former Pres. Obama talks climate change, inequality at green conference

ATLANTA (AP) – Former President Barack Obama says addressing global economic inequality is key to fighting climate change.

Obama spoke at the sustainable building conference Greenbuild in downtown Atlanta Wednesday.

He said climate change and inequality are “directly connected” and society can’t “solve the former if we’re not also attending to the latter.”

As wealth and energy use become concentrated among the few, the many become resentful. Obama said that dynamic makes it difficult to mobilize people around taking collective action.

Obama pointed to India as an example, saying it’s hard there for leaders to ask people to “go without electricity for the good of the planet, even though you’re in crippling poverty.”

He said improving technology transfers to underdeveloped regions can help.