George Zimmerman suing two presidential candidates

(CNN) – The man acquitted of the 2013 murder of lorida teen Trayvon Martin is suing two Democratic presidential candidates.

George Zimmerman says Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren defamed him in tweets on what would have been martin’s 25th birthday on February 5th.

Buttigieg tweeted in part — quote — “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?” and Warren tweeted in part — quote — “We need to end gun violence and racism.”

Zimmerman is claiming they defamed him for political gain. He claims even though his name isn’t mentioned — they are unfairly linking him to gun violence, racism, and white supremacy.

Zimmerman is seeking $265 million in damages.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin case, claiming self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.