Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson introduces a school safety bill

As college students are making plans for the fall, congressmen are gearing up as well by introducing new safety procedures.

U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson introduced the Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act in June to increase access to mental health programs in schools.

In a news release, Ferguson says these programs will help prevent potentially explosive situations from developing. He also says this will help create safer communities and ensure students’ safety on campus.

“We have launched a piece of Legislation called the B.I.G. Act and it deals with early behavioral intervention. What we’re trying to do is to understand early threats to students to keep them from doing harm from others or to themselves,” Ferguson said

Ferguson mentions the Behavioral Assessment and Recommendation Team at Columbus State University in his news release. Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Chip Reese implemented the B.A.R.T program in 2008 to identify troubled students and provide them with resources.

“Whether it be faculty, staff, student the earlier we can get involved with an individual we can get them back on track so they can be successful, that’s our ultimate goal. If we can keep everybody breathing we got a chance to help a lot of people,” Reese said.