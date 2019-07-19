Governors warn residents to take steps to beat the heat

Destinee Lucas, 6, of Aliquippa, Pa., rides a wave at the pool at Settlers Cabin Park, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Robinson, Pa. Communities nationwide are bracing for a record-breaking heatwave that’s already roasting much of the U.S. to continue through the weekend. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state parks are keeping their pools open longer to help people deal with a hot spell.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the extended hours will begin Friday and continue through Sunday at more than 30 parks statewide.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s around much of the state Friday as much of the nation deals with high heat. High temperatures are expected to linger through the weekend.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is also urging residents there to prepare for hot weather. The combination of heat and humidity could make it feel like 112 degrees.

In Arkansas, officials say former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died of apparent heat stroke . He was 32. A coroner says he had worked outside all day at his family shop.