Following the loss of Nexstar programming for AT&T/DIRECTV consumers, some viewers are unable to receive television warnings from local news due to the loss of programming.

Currently, Hawaii is bracing for severe weather as Hurricane Barbara tracks across the Pacific. Nexstar’s KHON, the number one television station in Honolulu, is still providing constant updates on weather models and local conditions.

Although it appears Hurricane Barbara will not be a direct hit—torrential rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to begin on Monday and continue for three days.

Similarly, viewers in Louisiana have expressed outrage over the loss of the news programming due to the dispute.

“We in Louisiana are in the middle of hurricane season – WE NEED OUR LOCAL STATION! We pay enough money to have this service – BRING OUR LOCAL STATION BACK!” said one local viewer worried about weather alerts during the storm season.

In addition to missing a reported 530 hours of local news programming from Nexstar stations and channels, consumers are also complaining about missing their favorite network affiliated shows, the Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks event that celebrates the nation as well as over twenty home-town Fourth of July events that Nexstar stations produced specifically for their local markets.

This Sunday, July 7, affected AT&T/DIRECTV viewers will be unable to watch the US Women’s National Soccer Team’s historic World Cup finals game, an event which has drawn continued national interest as the USA team seeks their fourth title.

