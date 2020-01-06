Kids were throwing snowballs at passing cars — then police say one of the drivers shot them

MILWAUKEE, WI. (CBS News) – Throwing snowballs is a classic wintertime activity for kids, but Milwaukee police say it may have led to violence this past weekend. Two children were shot by a motorist Saturday after the driver’s car was hit by a snowball, police announced on Twitter Monday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the city on Saturday evening. They found a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy at the scene, each suffering from a “non-life threatening” gunshot wound.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe both of the victims were part of a larger group of minors tossing snowballs at passing vehicles. After one of the snowballs hit a white Toyota, the driver allegedly fired shots at the group of kids — and hit the two victims.

Both children were given first aid by authorities at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities implored the public to provide any information they may have regarding the incident. The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet responded to CBS News’ request for additional information.