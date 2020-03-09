Local gas prices dip as global market plummets amid coronavirus fears

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Gas prices are falling across America, including right here in the Chattahoochee Valley and on the Plains.

Locally, gas prices ranged from $1.99 to $2.25, depending on if you are in Alabama or Georgia. The average in the state of Georgia is $2.20. The Alabama state average is at $2.12.

Circle K on Stadium Drive and Sunoco on US-280 in Phenix City had the lowest local gas price of $1.95.

The global demand for oil has dropped due to Asian markets being hit hard, especially China. The country is suffering from an outbreak of the coronavirus which has interrupted businesses resulting in low oil demand.

“Oil prices fell Monday by the most in one day since the 1991 Gulf War. The price of U.S. crude fell as much as 34% to $27.34 a barrel, a stunning drop for one day and the lowest price since early 2016,” as reported by the Associated Press.

Nationally, gas prices are currently averaging $2.38 a gallon but could continue to fall below $2 a gallon in the days ahead if the coronavirus fears continue and the global oil supply does not shrink, according to USA Today.