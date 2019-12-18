Miami Police asking for help finding woman missing since September

MIAMI FL. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department along with the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the public to be on the lookout for an endangered missing woman from the Miami-area.

(Caroline Norris)

Caroline Norris, age 60, has been missing since Sept. 11, 2019. Norris went missing after telling her family she was going to a local convenience store in her Miami neighborhood. Officials say Norris left for the store on foot and did not return home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

When she left her home, Norris was wearing a long, black wig. She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress. Norris is 5’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has grey eyes and black hair.

Norris uses a red and black walker and has trouble with her vision, according to officials. She was last seen at 1100 NW 103rd Street in Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information about Caroline Norris should contact Detective S. Gowdie or any detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Unit/ Missing Person Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).