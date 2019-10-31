Missing Virginia teen found safe, suspected abductor in custody

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Search efforts for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old from Louisa, Virginia who authorities believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, have ended after authorities said she was found safe Wednesday night.

WRIC reports Virginia State Police released the following information just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night:

The Virginia AMBER Alert for Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch has been canceled as both have been located in Virginia. Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update shortly…please be patient, as they’re still in the midst of the investigation and arrest. -Virginia State Police

A family friend told 8News Hicks and Lynch were taken into custody without incident in Caroline County following a traffic stop.