Mississippi officials seeks source of disease that killed buck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Tests on deer carcasses collected in Mississippi don’t show any signs of the fatal infectious disease that was recently confirmed in a dead buck.

Russ Walsh of Mississippi’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says investigators still don’t know where the 4½-year-old buck contracted chronic wasting disease.

Walsh says genetic tests show the buck local, and therefore was infected by a local source. Testing is continuing.

So far, wildlife officials have tested 64 deer found sick or dead within five miles of the buck.

To avert or delay the infection’s spread, Louisiana has banned supplemental deer feeding in the three parishes nearest to Issaquena County, where the buck was found.

Alabama has forbidden importation of deer carcasses from Mississippi.

