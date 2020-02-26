Multiple people killed at Milwaukee brewery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WRBL) – Multiple people have been killed in a Milwaukee brewery. CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports a deadly shooting has occurred at Molson Coors Brewery in an active shooter situation Wednesday.

The shooter has been killed according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Mayor Barrett also confirmed multiple victims were killed in the shooting. The number of victims killed has not been confirmed.

Barrett called the shooting “horrific” and said it was a “horrible” day for employees and those close to the situation.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene investigating. A nearby school and local business were placed on lockdown.