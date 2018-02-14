Two organ donor application leaflets are shown in London to illustrate the current moves by the British Government to propose a way to tackle the current organ shortage, 16 January 2008. Under the suggested plans, 14 recommendations will be proposed to boost donation by 50 percent within five years, creating 24-hour organ retrieval teams and […]

February 14 isn’t a day to just give your heart to the one you love — it’s also a good time to think about who could use it when you’re done with it.

It’s National Donor Day, and there are more than 120,000 people waiting for life-saving organ donations in the United States.

Becoming an organ donor is handled at the state level and you can visit organdonor.gov to get started.

But organs aren’t the only donations that can save lives. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. It takes 41,000 daily donations to accommodate that.