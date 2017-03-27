New anxieties rise as Trump says Obamacare will ‘explode’

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Americans who benefit from President Barack Obama’s health care law were relieved when a Republican push to repeal it failed. Now, those people face a new set of anxieties as President Donald Trump says the law will “explode.”

Premiums have risen and major insurers have backed out of the online state markets where people can buy insurance under Obama’s 2010 law, the Affordable Care Act. But people who say it saved their lives or helped them start a business want lawmakers to fix the law’s problems, not wait to see it fail.

Trump Tweeted on Saturday that “ObamaCare” will explode.