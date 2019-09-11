New documents released in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge is expected to discuss plans for the unsealing of more court records in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against the financier Epstein. The hearing in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, was ordered after a federal appeals court in New York ordered U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release the records after considering the privacy interests of third-parties. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Newly released documents show that a previously undisclosed federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein included an examination of whether he was traveling with underage girls as recently as last year.

U.S. Marshals Service records show investigators spoke in July with an air-traffic controller who says she witnessed Epstein with young girls at an airport near his U.S. Virgin Islands retreat.

The controller was interviewed as part of an inquiry into whether Epstein violated his sex offender status by not disclosing overseas travel.

Records related to that probe were made public this week by the Marshals Service as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request filed by MuckRock News, an online repository for public records.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.