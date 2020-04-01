No foolin’: April 1 is Census Day

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS)- Today, April 1, is “Census Day,” a day to promote participation in the 2020 census.

U.S. Census officials want to be sure the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t derail the 2020 count.

Right now, nearly 35% of the nation’s households have responded to the 2020 census. But there’s no question the coronavirus is interrupting the process.

“We have delayed and even suspended some of our operations, temporarily,” said Michael Cook with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Door-to-door census deliveries are now on hold to millions of homes in some rural areas.

The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads, schools, emergency services and money that can aid in times of a crisis.

“Those funds, those resources that are provided to communities across the country– they deal with things like emergency preparedness,” said Cook.

The official deadline to respond to the census is now August 14. But one participant urges everyone there is no need to wait.

“It’s no better time to do it. We’re all essentially quarantined,” said Jim Dobyn who has already responded.

It’s an unprecedented time, presenting challenges for the U.S. Census Bureau that insists it will meet the deadline mandated by the Constitution to ensure everyone is counted.

COVID-19 is also impacting how college students will be counted, since many have moved home due to canceled classes. Students should use the address where they lived during school on the census form.